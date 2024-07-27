BTS's Jimin’s track WHO from solo album MUSE grabs fourth spot on UK's Official Singles Chart

BTS’ Jimin made his much-anticipated comeback with a brand-new album titled MUSE and it was extremely well-received by fans. Moreover, the title track, WHO, took one of the top spots on the UK's Official Albums Chart. The artist entered the chart for the first time as a soloist. Despite being on a hiatus due to military enlistment, he still manages to make new achievements.

BTS' Jimin's solo album MUSE debuts on UK's Official Albums Chart

On July 27, 2024, BTS’ Jimin’s track WHO debuted at the fourth spot on the UK's Official Singles Chart. The track also grabbed the top spot for the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week. Moreover, the artist’s second album, MUSE, ranked 56th on the Official Albums Chart. It is the first time for the artist to enter the chart as a soloist.

Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024. Apart from the title track, Who, the album consists of a total of six songs, including the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The previously released track Closer Than This is also part of the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson; Rebirth, Be Mine, and Interlude: Showtime are also included.



More about BTS' Jimin

Apart from being a BTS member, Jimin is also known for his successful solo career, and he made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist started his career with his debut in BTS in 2013, along with Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, V, and Suga. Currently, all the members are enlisted in the military and make a full group comeback after their discharge.

