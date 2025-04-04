Box Office: Can Kesari 2 quench Akshay Kumar's thirst for a resounding theatrical success?

Akshay Kumar is a well-known superstar who has been popular on both the big and small screens for over three decades. As a true pioneer, Akshay is considered by many to be among the last of India's biggest superstars. While this speaks volumes about the success he has enjoyed since the beginning of his career, the actor has been facing several hurdles in recent years.

His rough phase at the box office began with Bachchhan Paandey in 2022, which was followed by a series of failures across both big and small-budget films, spanning various genres. Although OMG 2 provided some much-needed relief by emerging as a success despite clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay’s struggle at the box office continues to this day. Now, the biggest question looming over his filmography is: can he make a strong comeback with his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2?

Similarities Between OMG 2 and Kesari 2

Though many may not have noticed, there are several striking similarities between Akshay Kumar’s last hit, OMG 2, and his upcoming film, Kesari 2. To begin with, both films are largely courtroom dramas. Additionally, OMG 2 was a sequel to a popular and successful Akshay Kumar movie — the same holds true for Kesari 2.

Interestingly, OMG 2 clashed at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, another film led by a superstar from Akshay's generation. The same scenario is repeating in 2025, as Kesari: Chapter 2 is set to release on April 18, clashing with The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt. Considering all these factors, Kesari: Chapter 2 has a strong chance of replicating the success of OMG 2.

Other Factors Supporting Kesari 2

Beyond the coincidences with OMG 2, there are several other reasons why Kesari 2 could perform well at the box office. The presence of two powerful on-screen performers — Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan — is already creating excitement among audiences. Additionally, the fact that it’s a sequel can help ensure a strong initial opening.

As of now, Kesari: Chapter 2 is expected to open at around Rs 7 crore at the box office. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi.

