Flex x Cop, starring Ahn Bo Hyun in the lead role, is ending this week. The episode ahead of the last one has gained a lot of views and has become the most-watched K-drama in that particular time slot. However, at the same time, Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World also airs, which has been enjoying high viewership from fans in South Korea.

Flex x Cop and Wonderful World enjoy high viewership

On March 22, 2024, Nielsen Korea released a report where the viewership of various K-dramas is available. The pre-finale episode of Flex x Cop received a whopping nationwide rating of 9.5 percent, making it the most-watched K-drama series on a Friday and Saturday night. Meanwhile, Wonderful World received a nationwide rating of 8.5 percent, making it the second most-watched show in that time slot.

More about Flex x Cop and Wonderful World

Apart from Ahn Bo Hyun, Flex x Cop cast ensemble includes Park Ji Hyun, Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Jang Hyun Sung, Kwak Shi Yang, and more. Directed by Kim Jae Hong, the show is written by Kim Ba Da. The plot of the show follows Jin Yi Soo, the son of a wealthy conglomerate who has everything readily at his disposal. His privilege has turned him into an insensitive person but gradually he starts to change his perspectives on life.

Scheduled for 16 episodes, the show airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST. The finale of the show will premiere on March 23, 2024. Moreover, the show has also been confirmed for a second season and production has already started.



Wonderful World stars Cha Eun Woo in the lead role alongside Kim Nam Joo. The story is about a professor whose son meets death through a tragic incident. However, the law is unable to provide justice to the victim, and the culprit is set free. However, she meets an enigmatic young man who helps her seek revenge. Kim Kang Woo and Im Se Mi also star in the show. The show is directed by Lee Seung Young and written by Kim Ji Eun. Scheduled for 16 episodes, the show airs at 21:50 KST every Friday and Saturday on Disney+.