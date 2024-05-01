Arjun Bijlani is a prominent face of the Indian Television industry, who has proven his acting prowess through multiple shows. Besides his work, he is known to share a great rapport with almost all his colleagues.

Arjun had posted a lot of pictures and videos from his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 days on Instagram at the time when the show was on air. The social media stuff highlighted the bond he shared with his co-participants. Once, the actor dropped a hilarious video with Shweta Tiwari wherein the two were seen dancing together.

When Arjun Bijlani taught some crazy steps to Shweta Tiwari

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani had uploaded a snippet with Shweta Tiwari. The clip, which dates back to their Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, features the actors enjoying every bit of their stay in Cape Town, South Africa. The duo is seen shaking a leg on the song Na Jaane Kyun from the 1976 film Chhoti Si Baat. The amusing video ends with Arjun and Shweta giggling over the former’s antics.

In the caption space, the Naagin actor mentioned how he managed to teach his versions of crazy to the evergreen beauty. He wrote, “I have taught her a lot of my versions of crazy…Right Shweta…”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to the comments section to react to Arjun’s post and penned, “Well I think I am a good student Guruji!!!!”. Agreeing to her view point, Arjun replied, “woh toh u r..”.

Advertisement

Take a look at Arjun and Shweta’s off camera moments:

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is a popular TV actor who kicked off his journey in the entertainment industry with 2004 show, Kartika. He gained recognition after playing Cadet Aalekh Sharma in Left Right Left and further rose to fame with his portrayal of Mayank Sharma in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Besides TV shows, Arjun has also dabbled in hosting. He took on the role of a presenter in programs such as Kitchen Champion and Dance Deewane. Additionally, he joined the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, competing alongside a fascinating group of contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, and Vishal Aditya Singh, among others. Arjun ultimately emerged as the victorious participant on Rohit Shetty's show.

Currently, Arjun Bijlani appears as Dr Shiv Kashyap in ZeeTV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani returns to Dance Deewane sets with Karan Kundrra; posts video with Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty