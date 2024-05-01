There’s only a week till the time when we will see some unique looks from almost all the celebrities. Yes, Met Gala 2024 is coming in a few days. This year the show is called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” This is one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion events. The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met Gala 2024 will be streamed live on Vogue's TikTok, YouTube, and all of its digital platforms. As we are ready to witness some real fashion style, let’s find out the seven funniest celebrity interactions at the Met Gala over the years.

Jennifer Lawrence photobombed Sarah Jessica Parker in 2013

The 2013 Met Gala served up a dose of red-carpet fun thanks to Jennifer Lawrence's playful antics. While actress Sarah Jessica Parker was posing for photos, a then 22-year-old Lawrence, in a move that captured hearts, playfully swooped in from behind. Lawrence was captured holding onto Parker's elaborate headpiece, creating a truly unforgettable photobomb moment.

Sarah Jessica Parker appeared slightly taken aback at first, but she quickly joined in the laughter with Jennifer Lawrence. The light-hearted nature of the photobomb was welcomed by Parker, who even allowed Lawrence to touch the feathers on her headpiece.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's masked kiss

In 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck embraced the fashion of the pandemic in a unique way. The couple shared a moment that caught the attention of many, as they posed for photos while kissing with their face masks on. While the image certainly conveyed their affection, it also served as a lighthearted reminder of the unusual times.

When co-host Keke Palmer didn't know who Brooklyn Beckham was, 2021

During Vogue's Met Gala livestream in 2021, Keke Palmer, one of the co-hosts, found herself in a moment of confusion when she didn't recognize Brooklyn Beckham. The incident quickly garnered attention, partly because of Brooklyn's well-known lineage. In a seemingly genuine display of not recognizing him, Palmer directly asked Beckham, "Where are you from?" This left some wondering if she was unaware of his famous background, which includes being the son of soccer legend David Beckham.

Reese Witherspoon couldn't pronounce Cara Delevingne's name

During the 2014 Met Gala, a humorous moment involving Reese Witherspoon and Cara Delevingne became a viral sensation. It happened in an elevator at the event, where Witherspoon tried, but failed, to pronounce Delevingne's name correctly. The video captured this lighthearted interaction, quickly spreading across social media.

As the group stood together, Witherspoon attempted to pronounce Delevingne's name multiple times, each attempt resulting in mispronunciation. "I love it when you do it – say it," Delevingne was heard saying to Witherspoon. In response, Witherspoon attempted her best shot, coming out with "Deh-leh-vig-nee."

Rihanna stayed cool after Stella McCartney's mishap

At a high-profile event in 2014, designer Stella McCartney made a memorable fashion faux pas by stepping on Rihanna's dress. It's not every day you accidentally tread on the train of a pop superstar's gown, and for most of us, it would be enough to make us cringe for a lifetime. Luckily, Rihanna took the incident in stride. Despite the unexpected misstep, she showed her grace and didn't let the moment ruin her evening.

Doja Cat stole the show and responded with 'Meow' to everything

Doja Cat proved that fashion is all about commitment at the 2023 Met Gala. She took her embodiment of Karl Lagerfeld's adored feline companion, Choupette, to hilarious heights. The Met Gala, known for its extravagant and avant-garde fashion, became the perfect stage for Doja Cat's unique interpretation of Lagerfeld's iconic pet. The most memorable moment of the night, however, occurred during her interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue's livestream. As Emma Chamberlain asked her questions, Doja Cat responded with nothing but a soft "meow." The repeated feline response created an amusing yet slightly awkward atmosphere

Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow shared unexpected affection

A touch of awkwardness turned into a sweet exchange at the 2022 Met Gala, thanks to YouTube star Emma Chamberlain and rapper Jack Harlow. As one of Vogue's correspondents, she was on the red carpet conducting interviews when rapper Jack Harlow approached for his turn.

However, the timing wasn't quite right. Chamberlain was caught reapplying her lipstick just as Harlow arrived. "Sorry, I’m, like, reapplying my makeup. One moment," she said, quickly finishing her touch-up to continue the interview. Harlow, unfazed by the brief delay, engaged in a light conversation with her, but their chat ended on a slightly awkward note. As he stepped away from the microphone, he casually said, "Love you, bye."

Chamberlain, caught off guard, surprised everyone, including herself, by replying with a casual "Love ya" before dissolving into laughter.

