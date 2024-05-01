How Many Times Has Selena Gomez Left Social Media? Find Out

Social media is not Selena Gomez’s thing or is it? Well, it’s hard to say for the world’s most followed woman on Instagram with a sprawling 428 million followers on the platform. Yet, Gomez has earned a reputation for frequent social media breaks that don’t last long; tracing from 2016 to as recent as 2024.

The Hollywood star and singer recently announced another of her Instagram hiatuses in January 2024 following a controversy at the Golden Globes. While that does not come as a surprise, it compels us to reflect on the number of times Selena Gomez has hit a pause on her social media.

September 2018: Kidney transplant, and mental health issues

Selena Gomez decided to take some time off from Instagram soon after her kidney transplant surgery in 2017. She was hospitalized for low white blood cells owing to her lupus diagnosis in 2014, per The Tab. She was also suffering from anxiety and depression that further prompted her to cut off on social media for the sake of her mental health in late 2018.

The Only Murders In The Building star went on a hiatus for four months, her longest break, after she announced on Instagram, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given." She was back on the platform in January 2019.

January 2020: Pre-planned break after album drop

The Disney alum’s third studio album, RARE, dropped on January 10, 2020. While that was a moment to celebrate, Gomez announced that she had been back on Instagram only for her professional endeavors. She told The Wall Street Journal then, “I got back on because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney [Lopez] yesterday, I’m going to have to take it off my phone again soon.”

As per her note, she was determined to “stay away” from everything that affected her mental well-being or made her “feel like sh*t.” Though the celeb has boasted a significant social media presence on most platforms, Instagram was seemingly her go-to. Hence, the majority, but not all, of her breaks were directed at her Instagram handle. In her absence, Gomez’s team took over her populous account to post regular updates.

March 2023: Hayley Bieber feud

Last year, the feud between the buzzy trio – exes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber took center-stage as social media was flooded with posts and viral videos of their relationship, past or present. TikTok launched a theory that Hailey Bieber copied Gomez’s style to impress her husband, Bieber who was still in love with Gomez. As silly as it sounds, many were convinced by the theory leading to a bigger controversy.

While there had been no comments from either of the celebrities at that time, Selena regardless chose to step off from social media as her way of dealing with the rumors. “I love who I am, and yeah, I’m going to be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly…And I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later,” she declared on Instagram.

Later, news broke that Hailey had been receiving “death threats” and “hateful negativity” from Selena’s fans, per ABC News. In a statement, the latter condemned the act and stood in support of Hailey saying, “This isn’t what I stand for.”

November 2023: Selena Gomez criticized for controversial political post

Months after her apparent fourth social media break, Gomez threatened another in November 2023 stemming from backlash on a “tone-deaf” post about the Gaza conflict. Critics and fans were left unimpressed by Selena’s well-intended effort gone wrong after she put an Instagram story stating, “I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

She was severely criticized for “being hypocritical” because of her massive social media presence of 428 million followers that could be rightfully used for advocating against the political conflict, per The Tab. “I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done. I don’t support any of what’s going on,” she expressed in November 2023.

January 2024: Golden Globes rumor about feud with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Selena Gomez went off social media for a full 18 hours soon after the 2024 Golden Globes Awards. A viral video showing Gomez rushing to Taylor Swift to gossip about something was molded into the rumor that Chalamet had rejected Gomez’s wish for a picture with him because of her former feud with Jenner.

The Love On singer, who is now dating Benny Blanco, was disturbed and once again announced her hiatus by posting a picture of her beau with some children. She wrote, “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters.” Interestingly, she was back within the day to promote her cooking show by sharing a picture of Gordon Ramsay in her story.

