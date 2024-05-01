It Ends With Us First Look: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Look Happy In Fresh Stills From Colleen Hoover's Book Adaptation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us, which is a screen adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, released its first look pictures on Tuesday, noting that the film will be in theaters on August 9.

In the film, written for the screen by Christy Hall, Lively stars as Lily Bloom, a woman seeking to overcome a traumatic childhood with an abusive father but ends up getting entangled in a traumatic relationship herself. The bane of Lily’s existence? Ryle Kincaid, an accomplished neurosurgeon, who falls in love with Lily and convinces her to spend her life with him instantly. However, as the charming Ryle turns abusive, Lily’s teenage love, Atlas Corrigan, re-enters her life, prompting Lily to realize “she must learn to rely on her strength to make an impossible choice for her future,” as per the synopsis.

Justin Baldoni plays Ryle in the film, which he also directed. Brandon Sklenar takes up the role of Atlas. Jenny Slate portrays Ryle's sister and Lily's friend Allysa, with Hasan Minhaj rounding up the It Ends With Us cast as Allysa's husband Marshall.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni discuss leading the Film

“Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear,” Lively, 36, exclusively told People. For the unversed, It Ends With Us originally came out in 2016, but blew up on TikTok in 2021, leading the author to write a bestselling sequel for it in 2022. “Stepping into a character who's had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on,” Lively said, before adding, “I loved Lily and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

Baldoni for his part in the film “had to dig up a lot of stuff” during which he found parts of himself that he didn't know existed. He told People, “In some way, playing Ryle was actually very healing to me as Justin. There were parts of me as Justin that I thought that I had maybe worked on and healed that I realized I hadn’t.”

“Getting to know this character and his depth and his love and his joy and his darkness, I was actually able to work on those parts of myself,” the actor/director added.

Colleen Hoover on It Ends With Us big screen adaptation

Hoover told People that seeing her characters come to life on screen is a dream come true as “the movie experience adds another layer to the connection readers already have with the character.” She noted that the entire cast and crew “maintained the essence of this book in a delicate and beautiful way” and that she is “confident they’ll (readers) be happy with what has been created.”

Initially, the casting of Lively and Baldoni as Lily and Ryle drew some flak from the readers due to the age gap between the actors and their characters. Lively is 36, whereas Lily is only 23 in the book. Same with Baldoni. The actor is 40, whereas Ryle is 30 in the tome. Hoover, however, defended the casting by telling Today that she aims to remedy the ages she believes the characters should have been in the source material.

It Ends With Us will be in theaters starting August 9.