Alchemy of Soul’s Lee Jae Wook announces early 2025 military enlistment during The Seasons - Zico’s Artist visit

Lee Jae Wook, the popular K-drama actor, has recently revealed that he will be enlisting in the military in early 2025. He revealed the information during his visit to the reality music show The Seasons - Zico’s Artist. The news spread like wildfire among fans, leading to mixed reactions as they will not be able to watch the artist on-screen for a brief time.

On August 30, 2024, actor Lee Jae Wook will be guest-starring in The Seasons - Zico’s Artist. The artist’s appearance has been much-anticipated by fans and he takes the opportunity to perform a rendition of Primary and Dynamic Duo's hit song Johnny. Earning praise and cheers from the audience, the artist leaves a lasting impression on the audience with his performance.

However, the conversation shifted to his future plans, Lee Jae Wook revealed that he would be enlisting in the military in 2025. He shared that he is determined to remain active in the entertainment industry until his enlistment, reassuring fans that they can look forward to more of his work in the coming months.

The actor's announcement has sparked both anticipation and bittersweet emotions among his fans, who are eager to see what he will accomplish before his military service begins. Apart from Lee Jae Wook, the upcoming episode of The Seasons - Zico’s Artist will also feature performances by other notable artists, including OH MY GIRL and Sogumm.

Lee Jae Wook’s popularity has been growing rapidly following his roles in various popular K-drama series such as Memories of the Alhambra, Search: WWW, Extraordinary You, When The Weather Is Fine, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and more. However, he gained much popularity from the period drama Alchemy of Souls and recently appeared in Death’s Game and The Impossible Heir.

