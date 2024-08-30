Taeil's promotional pictures for NCT's WALK album removed from Incheon airport amid sex crime allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

Taeil's pictures from NCT's album WALK's promotional posters and banners were removed from the Incheon airport in light of the sexual crime allegations against him. The idol is currently under police investigation for the case. Former NCT member Taeil parted ways with the group on August 28. His agency SM Entertainment announced his departure as the idol is under investigation for sexual offence.

On August 30, the South Korean public noticed that Taeil's pictures were covered up and removed from NCT's album Walk's promotional banners and posters. This comes as no surprise as the former NCT member has been accused of sex crimes and is being investigated by the police.

According to reports, the police received a criminal report against Taeil in June. Netizens speculated that the agency covered up the investigation for around two months.

On August 29, SM Entertainment released a statement clarifying speculations of former NCT member Taeil's sex offence cover-up. The agency stated that Taeil and the agency were notified of the charges and criminal investigation in mid-August. They furthered that Taeil was called for police question on August 28.

The Bangbae Police Station also confirmed that the criminal report against Taeil was filed in June and the investigations are still going on. Some rumors on the internet suggested that the case involved minor and illegal filming but these rumors were debunked as the police revealed that the victim was an adult woman.

Advertisement

On August 28, SM Entertainment released a statement announcing that Taeil has decided to part ways with the group after allegations of sex crimes. They explained that the case is still being verified and investigated by the police.

Following the departure of Taeil, NCT127 members unfollowed the former member on Instagram with leader Teyoung being the first one to do it. Additionally, TAeil also lost 1 million followers on Instagram after the incident. His followers dropped from 6 million to 5 million.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Taeil loses 1 million Instagram followers overnight after exit from NCT due to sexual crime allegations