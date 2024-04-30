Cha Eun Woo to appear on Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Se Ho’s talk show You Quiz on the Block in May; Report

Cha Eun Woo seems to be making his comeback to talk shows with You Quiz on the Block. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, reports suggest he will be making a guest appearance on the popular show in May, raising anticipation among the viewers about the program's upcoming episodes.

Cha Eun Woo to join Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho for You Quiz on the Block's episode in May

On April 30, a Korean media reported that according to the show’s original network tvN’s insider reports, the ASTRO member will be making a special appearance in May. The recording for his episode is scheduled to take place on May 1 and it will be broadcast in the same month. The news has brought excitement among the fans, who are eagerly waiting to witness him engaging in delightful conversation with the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

Find out more about Cha Eun Woo and his latest activities

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the popular boy band ASTRO. He debuted with the group in 2016 and has since been active, while simultaneously pursuing a solo career. On February 15, 2024, he unveiled the highly-anticipated solo debut album ENTITY, earning exceptional applause from his fans with the conceptual track accompanied by a cinematic music video.

Apart from music, the singer has also established a strong acting career with a string of successful K-dramas like True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Island, A Good Day to be a Dog, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and more.

Most recently, he made a notable appearance as the lead of the MBC drama Wonderful World, where he co-starred with actress Kim Nam Joo. His refined acting skills were lauded by the viewers, leading the drama to a successful conclusion last month.

What is You Quiz on the Block?

You Quiz on the Block is a popular talk show broadcasted by tvN network. The show first premiered in 2018 and has since featured a bunch of A-list stars making regular guest appearances. BTS, NewJeans, and more K-pop groups attended the show, while Son Suk Ku, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Do Hyun, Park Eun Bin, Hyeri, and more K-drama stars also graced the program.

You Quiz on the Block is hosted by two of the most popular MCs in South Korea, Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, while it is helmed by director Kim Min Seok.

