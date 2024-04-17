BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE fan-con tour schedule unveiled; Details here

BABYMONSTER, the up-and-rising girl group made their highly anticipated comeback with their debut album. The album also marked their first release as a full seven-member group. They announced a month ago that they will embark on their first fan-con tour soon.

On this day, BABYMONSTER has finally unveiled the schedule for their upcoming fan-con tour SEE YOU THERE. The fans are highly motivated to see their K-pop idols live and connect with them on the tour.

BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE fan-con tour dates revealed

BABYMONSTER has once again become the talk of the town with their debut album BABYMONS7ER released on April 1. The album was their first music release as a seven-member group since its debut. The reason was that Ahyeon had been on hiatus due to health issues before their debut.

In exciting news for BABYMONSTER fans, the girl group has revealed the schedule of their upcoming fan-con tour. BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE marks their first-ever fan-con tour since debut.

The initial announcement came on March 18 and now almost a month later, BABYMONSTER has unveiled the detailed schedule for their first fan-con tour.

BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE will kickstart in Tokyo, Japan for a sparkling two-day schedule on May 11 and May 12. Then on June 8, BABYMONSTER will be present in Jakarta, Indonesia, and on June 15 in Singapore.

BABYMONSTER will then move to Taipei, Taiwan on June 23. Ending the fan-con tour with a bang in Bangkok, Thailand on June 29. The summers look hot and happening in Asia with BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE tours on hand.

BABYMONSTER’s recent activities

BABYMONSTER is the newest girl group under YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK’s label). The seven members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita make up the K-pop girl group.

BABYMONSTER is set to perform at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo on August 18. It will become their second external activity after Ahyeon’s end of hiatus. BABYMONSTER’s debut album BABYMONS7ER dropped on April 1 with re-recordings of BATTER UP and Stuck In The Middle. The release was also accompanied by a music video for the lead single SHEESH which has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

