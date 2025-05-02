Suhana Khan serves dinner date look in midi skirt and DIOR bag, perfect inspo to go beyond jeans or dresses

Take a moment if you think dinner-date outfits have to be all about jeans or dresses—because clearly, Suhana Khan doesn’t believe in that. The Gen-Z fashion icon, known for her effortlessly chic looks, once again updated the style diary with her May 1st appearance, where she was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in a printed midi skirt. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

Advertisement

Suhana Khan opted for a black top with a crew neck and sleeveless design. It featured a form-fitting silhouette that hugged her upper body, with subtle ruched detailing around the waist. The style icon’s choice of top perfectly enhanced her effortless vibe while adding a modern edge to her appearance.

But wait—this wasn’t the highlight of her look. The real show-stealer was her bottom wear: a printed midi skirt featuring red patterns against a black backdrop, perfectly complementing her top. With its relaxed high-waist fit and flowy silhouette, the skirt nailed that oh-so-effortless vibe.

For footwear, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter slipped into a pair of pink heels. She kept her jewellery minimal yet striking, styling golden hoop earrings and a classy watch. And of course, flaunting her love for luxury, she carried a Dior bag on her arm.

When it came to makeup, The Archies actress kept it effortless and flawless. A radiant base enhanced her natural glow, while a soft blush added a healthy flush to her cheeks. Her defined brows gave structure to her face, and she completed the look with a nude-shade lipstick. Her long, shiny tresses were left open with a neat middle parting.

Advertisement

With her carefully curated outfit, Suhana Khan nailed a look that’s perfect for any outing—whether it’s a casual hangout with friends, brunch with family, or a dinner date. Embracing the “less is more” philosophy, she paired minimal accessories with flawless makeup to complete her look—and we absolutely loved it.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's nauvari look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's paithani saree and backless blouse took 75 days to make