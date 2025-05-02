Are Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Dating? Source Addresses Flirty Stagecoach Weekend and Romance Rumors

Sydney Sweeney and her The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar turned heads over the weekend at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Videos shared on social media showed the two spending a lot of time together, sparking rumors of a possible romance. But a source tells Us Weekly that the pair are not dating.

“They are just really good friends, and Sydney is living her best life right now,” the source said. The insider also shared that Sydney Sweeney has 'a flirtatious personality,' which may have added to the speculation.

Despite the source’s statement, eyewitnesses at the event described the pair’s behavior as very close. "Brandon was acting single. He was very attentive toward Sydney,” one observer told Us Weekly. “It seemed like he was just there to have fun with her.” The eyewitness also stated that people around them noticed flirtatious chemistry between her and Brandon.

Another observer added that it seemed like they were on a date together the whole night. The two stars were reportedly seen together both Saturday and Sunday night during the festival.

Another festivalgoer told US Weekly that Sweeney and Sklenar appeared 'lovey-dovey' in the VIP artists’ area. “They did not look like just friends,” the eyewitness claimed. They stated that they were not all over each other, but they were holding hands.

The pair were seen walking separately when they moved into more public areas. Brandon Sklenar was even said to be wearing a hoodie, possibly to stay under the radar. The second eyewitness added that they were trying not to be seen together.

News of the sighting comes shortly after Sweeney’s breakup with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the two called off their engagement. A source said her busy schedule, including filming season 3 of Euphoria and promoting The Housemaid, played a part in the split.

Meanwhile, Sklenar has been in a relationship with personal trainer Courtney Salviolo since 2020. They met on a dating app during the pandemic, and he last referred to her as his partner in March.

