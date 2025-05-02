Did RIIZE plagiarize NCT 127’s Gas in Bag Bad Back MV? Fans claim SM Ent has ‘no idea’ what to do with group

Rookie boy group RIIZE has once again captured attention and sparked heated debate with their latest release, Bag Bad Back. This is a pre-release track from their upcoming full-length album ODYSSEY. The music video was released on May 1. It reveals a dramatic transformation in the group’s sound and image, raising both excitement and controversy across online communities.

Known for their slick, performance-driven style and youthful, refreshing image, RIIZE made a name for themselves with tracks like Get A Guitar and Talk Saxy. But in Bag Bad Back, the group appears to break away from their usual musical identity. They instead opt for a darker and more aggressive tone. The heavy beats, bass-driven instrumental, and unconventional hook signal a riskier, bolder artistic direction. The shift, however, hasn’t landed the same way for everyone.

Many international fans praised RIIZE for stepping outside their comfort zone. They applauded the group’s versatility and strong performance. However, others raised eyebrows at the song’s familiarity. A growing number of netizens pointed out that the chorus and production style of Bag Bad Back bore a striking resemblance to NCT 127’s Gas. The song in question is from their SM Entertainment labelmates.

This sparked a flurry of online discussions accusing SM of recycling sounds and lacking originality when it comes to RIIZE’s musical direction. Some critics went so far as to say that SM Entertainment has “no idea” of how to manage the group’s concept. Netzens’ comments suggest the agency is not investing enough effort into carving out a distinct identity for RIIZE.

Still, many fans came to the group’s defense. They argued that it's common for artists under the same label to share similar sonic elements. This is especially true when working with overlapping production teams. Fans also emphasized the members’ vocal delivery, energy, and choreography. They highlighted these as the true strengths of the track. Additionally, they praised RIIZE for boldly pushing boundaries early in their career.

Despite the criticism, there’s no denying that Bag Bad Back has succeeded in stirring buzz ahead of their first full-length album, ODYSSEY, set for release on May 19. The album is expected to further showcase RIIZE’s growth and evolving artistry. Anticipation is building around how the group will respond to public feedback and whether the rest of the album will maintain this edgier direction.

Meanwhile, RIIZE debuted in 2023 under SM Entertainment and quickly earned attention for their polished stage presence, engaging music, and rapidly growing global fanbase. As one of the more experimental rookie acts in K-pop, their trajectory has been closely watched. And now, with ODYSSEY on the horizon, the stakes are higher than ever.

