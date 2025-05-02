Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s drama holds steady after SOLID start

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Raid 2, the sequel to Raid (2018), hit the screens on May 1, 2025. It marks the return of Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, the lead character played by Ajay Devgn. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, the new release has held steady on the second day of its release.

Advertisement

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has been performing phenomenal in its theatrical run. As per morning trends, on Day 2, Ajay Devgn-starrer will maintain a steady hold at the box office. It is likely to witness a slight drop on the first Friday while receiving positive word of mouth.

This is to note that the Raid sequel begun its journey on a strong note yesterday. It earned Rs 17 crore on the first day of its release. The crime thriller benefitted from the partial holiday of Labour Day/Maharashtra Day on its opening day.

Raid 2 is backed by the franchise value and strong star cast. It is expecting a good four-day long opening weekend. It looks to experience spike in its business on Saturday and Sunday.

Raid 2 registered healthy advance bookings in final pre-sales. Raj Kumar Gupta's latest directorial sold 82,000 tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone.

Advertisement

Backed under the banner of T-series, the plot of Raid 2 is set seven years after the events in Raid. The sequel delves into Amay Patnaik conducting his 75th raid on the residence of a politician, Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Vaani Kapoor is cast as Ajay's on-screen wife, Malini Patnaik while replacing Ileana D'Cruz from the original film.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn-fronted crime drama takes SOLID start; kicks off with Rs 17 crore net opening