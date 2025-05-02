Jeremy Renner Reveals He Was Lowballed for Hawkeye Season 2 After Plow Accident: ‘Had to Defend Myself’

Jeremy Renner left all the filters while talking about being paid less when he was offered season 2 of the Hawkeye show. The actor went into detail about the same incident he had faced during his recent interview.

While conversing with High Performance, Renner revealed that he was offered “half” of his pay from the debut season of the aforementioned Disney+ venture.

He stated, “They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.’”

The actor suggested that the lower salary he was offered was because of the life-threatening accident he was a part of back in 2023.

For the unversed, The Hurt Locker star’s Sno-Cat, a huge snowplow that weighed around 14,330 pounds, ran over him. He was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and other injuries, which included eight broken ribs in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg tibia and ankle, and more, per the reports.

The actor was attempting to help his nephew out of the snow in Lake Tahoe, near his home, when his Sno-Cat ran over him.

While talking with High Performance, the actor said, “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.’”

He went on to say that it was not Marvel, adding, “This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it.”

The actor stated that he still adored the character, and he would still love to portray it, adding, “But I had to defend myself.”

Renner added that he didn't ask for more salary; he just wanted to be paid when he made the first season of the show. He added that it was sad that it did not happen, but it was okay.

He added, “I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

For the unversed, Hawkeye’s debut season was released back in November 2021 on Disney+. Apart from Renner, the venture also starred Tony Dalton, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, and more.

