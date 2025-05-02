The Bhootnii Box Office Day 1: Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy led ensemble starts slow; gets impacted by Raid 2 frenzy

The Bhootnii Box Office Day 1: The Bhootnii arrived in cinemas on May 1, 2025. The horror comedy stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in leading roles alongside Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the new film marks Dutt's Bollywood comeback after three years. The first day of The Bhootnii has been impacted by Raid 2's frenzy.



ALSO READ: WAVES Summit 2025 LIVE Day 2: Aamir Khan opens up on OTT vs Theatre debate, Baadshah praises Diljit Dosanjh for sticking to his roots

Advertisement

Backed under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, The Bhootnii kickstarted its theatrical run on a slow note yesterday. The horror comedy opened at Rs 60 lakh at the box office.

The performance of the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-starrer was impacted by its clash with Raid 2, which had a banger start on Thursday. Deepak Mukut's production also couldn't receive the holiday benefit of Maharashtra Day/Labor Day.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 60 lakh

The first day of The Bhootnii was also affected by its average advance bookings trend. Sanjay Dutt's comeback film sold 3500 advance tickets in final pre-sales in the top three national chains-—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone.

The Bhootnii has the potential to grow in its opening weekend, provided it clicks well with the audience. However, it will remain a decent performer while competing with Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's crime thriller, Raid 2, which has a strong hold at the box office.

Advertisement

Earlier, The Bhootnii was clashing with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh at the box office. However, the makers of Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari's movie averted the clash with Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama. The team postponed the horror comedy to May 1, 2025, while bringing it to cinemas along with the release of Raid 2.

The Bhootnii marks the theatrical comeback of Sanjay Dutt in Bollywood. He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera in 2022. After this, Dutt has the Akshay Kumar-led movie Housefull 5 in the pipeline, which will hit the screens on June 6, 2025.

Not just Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy has also made her theatrical return after three years. Her last film was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2022 release, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-starrer in cinemas? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bhootnii Final Advance Booking: Sanjay Dutt's horror-comedy sells 3500 tickets in top national chains, heavily relies on walk-ins