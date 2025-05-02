Jackky Bhagnani BREAKS SILENCE on Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failure: 'As a family we have mortgaged properties...'

Jackky Bhagnani has finally broken his silence on the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a big-budget action entertainer released in 2024. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film was made with a massive budget of Rs 400 crore but managed to collect only Rs 111.49 crore worldwide in 56 days. The disappointing box office performance took a heavy toll on producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Films.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Jackky admitted that the film’s underperformance was a massive lesson for him. “We invested a lot of money, and I realised that just scale is not good enough,” he said. He emphasized that despite the grand visuals and star-studded cast, the audience didn’t connect with the story. “The public is always right. If it didn’t resonate, then I have to go back to the drawing board,” Jackky added, reflecting on the experience humbly.

The emotional and financial impact was profound. Jackky revealed that his family had to mortgage their properties to cover the losses. “As a family, we have mortgaged our properties to make this film. We realise there is no point in saying anything or speaking anything,” he said. The emotional weight of the film's failure was clearly felt, not just professionally but personally as well.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that Vashu Bhagnani even sold Pooja Films' Mumbai office to repay debts amounting to Rs 250 crore. Additionally, the producer reportedly filed a case of financial fraud against the film’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar, adding further controversy to the already troubled project.

Advertisement

Beyond his professional life, Jackky has also been in the spotlight for his personal journey. He married actress Rakul Preet Singh on February 21, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Their relationship blossomed during the 2020 lockdown, which Rakul described as the beginning of their organic connection. “We were just hanging, without any facade of who we are,” she shared in a past interview.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh have often shared glimpses of their strong bond on social media, showcasing a relationship built on mutual respect and comfort. The couple, who were almost neighbors before dating, found companionship during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since their wedding in Goa, they’ve continued to support each other both personally and professionally, emerging as one of Bollywood's most adored new-age couples.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Row: Months after Vashu Bhagnani's complaint, Mumbai court directs police to file FIR against film's director and others