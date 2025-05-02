Park Ji Hoon calls Choi Hyun Wook's Suho his ‘first love,’ taking their bromance to new heights during Weak Hero Class GV

In a moment that sent fans into emotional overdrive, Park Ji Hoon recently described what his character Si Eun in Weak Hero Class feels for his best friend Suho (played by Choi Hyun Wook). While the series is celebrated for its gripping violence and deep emotional storytelling, the unshakable friendship between Si Eun and Suho truly defined the show.

During Netflix’s Homecoming GV (Guest Visit) with the cast of Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 reunited to discuss their experiences filming the show. Although Suho (played by Choi Hyun Wook) isn’t a central part of Season 2, fans were thrilled to see Park Ji Hoon and his co-star side by side again.

But it was one unexpected moment that stole the show. Park Ji Hoon calls Suho ‘first love’ and looks right at Choi Hyun Wook (aka Suho). Then came the line that made the internet lose its mind.

Park Ji Hoon shares, “They’re such special friends that, honestly, even if you wanted to forget them, you couldn’t. It’s like you keep looking for your friends subconsciously… for Si Eun, it’s kind of like a first love, a little bit…”

Fans immediately latched onto the phrase first love. The bond between Si Eun and Suho was never just a typical friendship, and Park Ji Hoon’s honest words gave that bond a new name.

The interviewer added with a smile, “The first love next to you is smiling,” as Choi Hyun Wook laughed quietly. The moment radiated comfort and familiarity that fans couldn’t stop talking about.

Park Ji Hoon further explained that for someone like Si Eun, friendship is everything. It’s not just about loyalty, but about emotional survival. To him, Suho wasn’t just a friend. He was the only person who truly saw him. And that, Park Ji Hoon says, feels a lot like love.

It was the way Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook looked at each other, glances that say everything without a word. Fans quickly began flooding social media: “They still look at each other the same way.” Another shares, “That ‘first love’ line? I’m crying.” One comments, “Honestly, they could act in a romance next and I wouldn’t blink.”

Some are drawing parallels between this emotional dynamic and Park Ji Hoon’s rumored real-life chemistry with Choi Woo Shik. With fans imagining future collaborations, the “first love” energy has expanded beyond fiction and into real-life fan dreams.

Weak Hero Class might be about fighting to survive, but for many, it’s really about the relationships that give life meaning. Weak Hero Class seasons 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix.

