Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passes away in Kochi before liver transplant; fans mourn his demise

Malayalam film and TV actor Vishnu Prasad passed away in Kochi, Kerala. He succumbed to liver disease at a private hospital in the city. According to a report by The Indian Express, he had been in critical condition for some time and breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his friend and actor Kishor Satya via his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Dear friends, a sad news… Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for an illness for quite some time now. My condolences… I pray that his family gains the strength to bear his untimely demise."

Seema G Nair also mourned Vishnu Prasad’s passing and shared a post. She recalled how they shared a bond that went back many years. As time passed, they saw less of each other. Last week, she visited him in the hospital and tried to lighten the mood with jokes.

Seema said they all hoped he would recover. She expressed that Vishnu, too, had a strong will to live. But news of his death came as a shock. She ended the note by offering her condolences.

Vishnu Prasad breathed his last at a private hospital while preparations were underway for his liver transplant. Despite his daughter stepping forward as a donor, the family struggled to gather the funds needed for the surgery.

According to the report, they required around Rs 30 lakh for the procedure. The Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA) had launched a fundraising campaign to support the cause. Unfortunately, Vishnu's condition worsened before the treatment could take place. He is survived by his two daughters, Ananika and Abhirami.

His notable film appearances include Kasi with Vikram and Kaiyethum Doorath alongside Fahadh Faasil. He was also a familiar face in popular Malayalam TV serials, where his performances were widely appreciated.

