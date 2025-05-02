GOT7 NESTFEST Concert in Bangkok 2025: Date, time, venue, how to watch online, and everything you need to know

After a six-year hiatus from group concerts, GOT7 is officially back and stronger than ever. The beloved K-pop group kicked off its highly-anticipated 2025 tour, NESTFEST, with two emotional opening shows in Seoul. They were held on February 1 and 2 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium. These concerts marked the group’s first reunion on stage in years, setting the tone for an international celebration of music, memories, and fandom.

Next up, GOT7 is heading to Bangkok, Thailand, where fans will experience the magic of NESTFEST over two thrilling nights. Scheduled for May 2 and 3, 2025, both shows will take place at the massive Rajamangala National Stadium, starting at 7 PM local time. Given the group’s enormous popularity in Thailand, it came as no surprise that tickets sold out in record time when released through ThaiTicketMajor on April 5. Fans rushed to secure seats, making the Bangkok concerts one of the hottest tickets in town this season.

But for those who weren’t able to grab tickets, especially international fans, there’s good news. Kakao Entertainment, the organizer behind the tour, has made sure fans from all over the world can still be part of the celebration. The Bangkok concerts will be streamed live through Beyond LIVE and Melon Ticket platforms, offering fans access to the full experience no matter where they are.

Fans have two streaming tickets to choose from. The first allows access to the live broadcast only, perfect for those who want to be part of the moment in real-time. The second offers both live streaming and re-streaming access, giving viewers the chance to relive the experience at their convenience. To make the concerts even more accessible, subtitles in multiple languages will be available for the global audience.

NESTFEST 2025 isn’t just a tour; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the journey GOT7 has shared with their fans since debuting 11 years ago. The name NESTFEST is a symbolic blend of ‘nest’ and ‘fest.’ The 'nest' represents the comforting home the group and fans have built together. And ‘fest’ symbolizes a vibrant celebration filled with music, joy, and shared memories.

As GOT7 takes the stage once again, NESTFEST promises to be more than a concert series. It’s a reunion, a celebration of longevity, and a reflection of the bond between the group and their fans. Whether cheering in the stadium or watching from home, Ahgases worldwide are ready to soar alongside GOT7 for this unforgettable milestone.

