Shah Rukh Khan admits having problem with ‘insider-outsider’ debate: ‘I lost a family in 24 hours…’

At the Waves Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan spoke from the heart, sharing his thoughts on the long-debated topic of insiders vs outsiders in Bollywood. Often hailed as the quintessential outsider who made it big, SRK took the opportunity to challenge the labels.

Joining Deepika Padukone in a candid conversation moderated by Karan Johar, the superstar reflected on his journey and made it clear that he doesn’t believe that where one comes from should define one's place in any industry.

Shah Rukh Khan dismissed the common narrative that success comes only from being extremely hungry or ambitious. He said those were just lofty words. While he acknowledged working hard, he believed more in seeing the industry as his own from the start. He never thought of himself as an outsider.

He also made it clear that he disagreed with the insider-outsider label. According to him, where someone comes from is not important. What really matters is what they do after entering a new world and how they create a place for themselves.

Speaking from experience, he recalled how the industry welcomed him with warmth. “When I came here, I never told myself I don’t belong. I lost a family in 24 hours, and in the next 24 hours, I gained a new one. Everyone embraced me like a new son arriving at Marine Drive. I felt this world was mine—this place was mine.”

Shah Rukh Khan explained that the real challenge isn’t being an outsider, but believing that you don’t belong. He said that once people start feeling sorry for themselves or thinking they lack privilege or a film background, they stop putting in their full effort. In his view, that mindset means the battle is already lost. He emphasized that the world doesn’t care about one’s background, whether from the film industry or not, rich or poor. What truly matters is how a person leaves their mark.

The King Khan, who has built a career on resilience, passion, and a deep love for cinema, wants aspiring actors to stop fixating on where they started. “Forget insider-outsider. The world you want to enter doesn’t care about you until you show why you matter. That’s what I did. That’s what you should do.”

