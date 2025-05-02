Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her sindoor in new selfie with Naga Chaitanya from WAVES Summit 2025

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES) is currently going in Mumbai from May 1. While many celebrities graced the event, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala stole the limelight with their arrival. However, before heading to the ceremony, the couple took a selfie during their car ride.

Sobhita shared the joyful moment later on her Instagram stories after leaving the event. In the photo, Naga Chaitanya looks dapper in his black bandhgala, while the Made in Heaven actress compliments him in a saree. Sobhita stunned in a shimmery dark henna-colored saree and flaunted her sindoor and statement jewelry while posing.

Take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, several videos of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita surfaced across social media platforms yesterday. In the clips, they were seen holding each other close while gracing the event. They were also joined by Nagarjuna at the WAVES Summit 2025.

Take a look at the video below:

At the event, Nagarjuna made a significant announcement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He revealed the launch of special postage stamps to honor 5 iconic figures of Indian cinema—filmmakers Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, actress P. Bhanumathi, and musician Salil Chowdhury.

Recalling a similar tribute at the 55th International Film Festival of India, where stamps were issued for Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna called the latest honour a historic moment. He said that India was marking 100 years since the birth of five legendary artists whose work shaped the golden age of Indian cinema.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Prime Minister for preserving cinema’s legacy through such initiatives. After his address, PM Modi joined Nagarjuna on stage, along with I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS Dr L Murugan, to officially unveil the commemorative stamps.

Meanwhile, the 4-day summit is showcasing India’s creative industries and global entertainment talents under one roof.

