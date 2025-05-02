Sara Tendulkar enjoys her breezy 'KASHTI' ride in Rs 10,821 yellow midi dress, perfect for next yacht adventure

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter—Sara took her time between the sea in style, and honestly, our hearts did skip a beat. Her travel diaries have always left us hooked, and her recent look was nothing less. She proudly posed for the camera in a stunning yellow midi-dress, striking a lovely balance between effortless and elegance with a modern edge. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Dressed in the yellow midi-dress by David Jones costing Rs 10,821, Sara Tendulkar reminded us why she’s always our fashion inspiration for vacation diaries. With its midi-length, the dress ended at her mid-calf, whereas the halter neckline showcased her toned shoulders and collarbones. Forming a knot at the back of the neck, she decided to secure her dress properly and the most charming part was the slit cut at the side that flaunted her legs.

If you’re planning for a vacation or yacht ride, then you know whom to rely on. This Sara-inspired midi-dress will hug your body from all the right angles while showing the right amount of skin.

Along with the outfit, note some styling cues as well. In terms of accessorizing, she kept things simple with tiny golden dangler earrings that went perfectly with her long ponytail. She tied her hair back, leaving the front strands loose to fall on her face.

Her makeup was flawless, fresh, and minimal with a radiant base. She opted for a nude-shade glossy lipstick, soft eyeshadow, and blush glow on her cheekbones. The sunlight added a bleaming touch to her face, giving an additional shine to her vacation look.

Sara Tendulkar’s approach to a stylish vacation has got us rethinking about changing our wardrobes. Her carefully chosen midi-dress and styling it minimally with earrings and flawless makeup, has become our favorite style inspiration. And we’re surely preparing a different book of her looks, and are recreating it soon on our next vacation.

