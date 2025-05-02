Anushka Sharma thanks everyone for ‘birthday love’ but we can’t take our eyes off her adorable smile in latest pic; SEE

Anushka Sharma rang in her birthday on May 1, 2025, and now she’s melting hearts all over again with a gorgeous Instagram post. The actress dropped a breathtaking picture to thank her fans for the outpouring of love, but let’s be honest, it’s her radiant smile that’s got everyone talking. With that effortless charm and glow, Anushka's latest post is pure sunshine and gratitude wrapped in one stunning frame.

In the photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen sitting on a couch surrounded by flowers, making for a perfect frame that beautifully complements her bright smile. The actress donned a baby pink and white striped co-ord set, keeping it comfy yet stylish. The post read, "Thank you for the birthday love."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section and shower love on Sharma. One person wrote, "shining like a sunshine." Another comment read, "Happy Birthday favourite." One person wrote, "Santoor Mumma."

Earlier, hubby Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish his wife on her special day. The birthday post featured an adorable picture of the couple, with Virat holding Anushka in his arms as they both smiled. Dressed in white outfits, the two were seen surrounded by nature, making the moment even more serene and heartwarming.

Kohli post read, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma,” he wrote.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

In other news, reports suggest that the couple is planning to move to London. During a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, revealed that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been considering relocating as the intense public attention in India has made it increasingly challenging for them to raise their children in a normal environment.

Nene mentioned that the constant spotlight has made it difficult for the couple to fully enjoy their success, often leading to a sense of isolation. He also described Anushka and Virat as wonderful people who simply wish to give their children a normal upbringing.

