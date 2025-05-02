Mahavatar: Vicky Kaushal’s period drama on Chiranjeevi Parashurama is ‘largest film we have ever made’ says producer Dinesh Vijan

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava set the box office on fire in 2025. The actor is set to star in another period drama called Mahavatar. He will be seen as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. Dinesh Vijan, who is producing the movie under Maddock Films, recently opened up about the project. He called it the ‘largest film’ they have ever made.

On May 2, 2025, Dinesh Vijan graced the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. During a conversation, he noted the differences between Hollywood and Bollywood filmmaking. He said that American films have spent time and money to build an international market. Vijan stated, “Everyone says ‘Content is king,’ but a very wise man told me, ‘Distribution is God.’” He thought that they needed to work on that in Bollywood.

Secondly, Dinesh Vijan believed that post-pandemic, Hindi filmmakers have learned to make films for the common man. Talking about his own films, Stree 2 and Chhaava, which were a success, he said, “Stree and Chhaava are examples of stories in our own culture, as local as it gets, and they have explored it.”

Dinesh Vijan continued by saying, “When films do that kind of business in your own market, you have the capital to expand.” Coming to his upcoming project Mahavatar with Vicky Kaushal, Vijan shared, “We’re attempting to make Mahavatar, which is probably the largest film we’ve ever made.” He said that the technology to make a ‘world-class film’ was available. “And because the films have worked, you’re willing to take that risk,” he added.

Watch the video of Dinesh Vijan talking about Mahavatar:

In November last year, Mahavatar was announced with the first look of Vicky Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. He was seen in an intense and powerful avatar. It is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

The announcement read, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was released in February 2025. It can now be streamed on Netflix.

