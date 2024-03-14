BABYMONSTER to perform at Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo; first external schedule after Ahyeon’s end of hiatus

BABYMONSTER, the South Korean girl group behind the viral hit BATTER UP is coming in full wave to group activities. The K-pop girl group will be performing at a music festival soon, and the news has spread like wildfire. Fans are excited to see the full septet in action as performers after their debut for the first time. Here are the details.

BABYMONSTER is scheduled to perform at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo

BABYMONSTER has been announced as one of the performers at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo on August 18, 2024. The Summer Sonic Festival is an annual music festival that takes place simultaneously in two locations in Japan. This time the music festival will be held in Tokyo and Osaka in Japan on August 17 and August 18. On August 17, Måneskin will headline in Tokyo and Bring Me The Horizon will headline in Osaka and vice versa on August 18.

This performance will mark BABYMONSTER’s first external schedule as a full seven-member lineup as the seventh member Ahyeon’s hiatus has officially ended.

Ahyeon was part of the debut lineup and was supposed to be there for all activities but due to unprecedented health issues, she went on hiatus on November 15, 2023. As a consequence, she was announced to be excluded from the debut lineup, clearing that she was still part of the group but she will refrain from group activities until she is back in good health.

In February 2024, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk announced that Ahyeon had returned from her hiatus after full recovery and would join the group members in future activities. This performance by BABYMONSTER at the Summer Sonic Festival will be one of their first performance as a complete seven-member group following Ahyeon’s return.

Know BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER is a girl group under YG Entertainment with seven members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. They made their official debut with their single BATTER UP on November 27, 2023. They released their second single Stuck In The Middle on February 1, 2024. BABYMONSTER's first mini album BABYMONS7ER is scheduled to be released on April 1, 2024.

