‘I don’t think any South actors can come up with six packs’: Allu Arjun reveals how this statement made him take challenge

Allu Arjun broke taboos back in the day after he became the first actor from South cinema who built six-pack abs for his 2007 movie Desamuduru. And recently, the actor has revealed the person who motivated him to take up the challenge.

At the Waves Summit 2025, the Pushpa 2 star addressed the severe taboos that existed in South cinema 20 years ago when it came to the actors working out and flaunting a well-built body.

He called it a ‘jinx’ amid the social fabric and revealed how he just badly wanted to break it by getting six-pack abs. However, it wasn't until one of his co-actresses motivated him enough to do it.

In his words, “It was something that was never done before by any other South actor. And it said that, you know, culturally, it's not accepted, and there were many taboos around that.”

Allu Arjun went on to add, “Someone motivated me to do that by saying that ‘I don't think any South actors can come up with six packs.’ It's one of my actresses who I worked with in that and then I took the personal challenge, and I just did it for my people.”

Fast forward to now, AA cruised through a whirlwind of fame with the impeccable success of his film Pushpa 2. The Sukumar directorial set up a legendary benchmark in South cinema for so many people to look up to.

Moreover, it also established Allu Arjun’s on-screen character of Pushpa Raj as a global phenomenon, with people going gaga about his unique style and look.

Currently, the Race Gurram star is working on his next project, A6xAA22, with Atlee. Reportedly, the Jawan director’s flick will be futuristic and a never-before-seen spectacle on-screen.

This film is being made on a huge scale and will feature Allu Arjun in a different avatar.

