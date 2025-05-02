Why did (G)I-DLE rebrand as I-DLE ahead of music comeback with For (G)? Fans think team's new identity has a Soojin connection

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has left fans stunned, confused, and excited after quietly removing the iconic ‘G’ from their name. Many believe this change to be a dramatic shift in identity just in time for their 7th anniversary.

On May 1, fans quickly noticed that the group's official social media accounts had undergone a subtle but major transformation. Their handle, once known as @G_I_DLE, was changed to @official_i_dle. All mentions of the ‘G’ from their profile display name were removed. What seemed like a minor tweak has now sparked widespread speculation. Fans also spotted the new name appearing in promotional materials for their upcoming comeback.

Advertisement

(G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 under CUBE Entertainment. Since then, they have made a name for themselves as one of the most impactful girl groups in K-pop. Their bold style and trendsetting concepts have solidified their place in the fourth generation of K-pop. Known for their catchy tracks and bold visuals, the group quickly rose to the top with hits like LATATA, Oh My God, TOMBOY, and Queencard.

Their name has always been a point of intrigue. In Korean, the group is called (여자)아이들 (yeoja aideul), which literally translates to ‘girl idols.’ The ‘G’ in their English name stood for ‘girl.’ However, as explained in past interviews, the letter was intentionally left silent to suggest that the members were more than just ‘girls’. They were multifaceted artists who could not be confined by labels or stereotypes.

So, what does it mean now that the ‘G’ has disappeared entirely? While no official statement has been made to clarify the change, fans believe it marks the beginning of a bold new era. It possibly symbolises a step away from the group’s original identity or a conceptual evolution. The timing aligns perfectly with their 7th anniversary on May 2.

Advertisement

Adding to the intrigue, shortly after midnight KST on May 2, the group officially announced their upcoming comeback titled For (G). The comeback project For (G) includes two releases: a special mini album set to drop today at 6 PM KST, followed by their 8th mini album on May 19 at 6 PM KST.

The title alone has prompted multiple interpretations. Some fans believe it’s a clever wordplay on “forget,” suggesting the idea of letting go of the past. Others speculate that the ‘G’ may now represent something entirely new, or perhaps it's a dedication: ‘for girl,’ ‘for growth,’ or ‘for (G)I-DLE,’ keeping the meaning open-ended and deeply personal.

Some fans have speculated about the deeper meaning behind the rebranding. The group, originally debuting as six members, continued as five after Soojin's departure in August 2021 due to bullying allegations. Along with the name change, a new logo featuring a five-pointed asterisk was introduced. The open space in the logo, instead of being adjusted for five points, has led some to believe it symbolically represents Soojin's absence. Fans have offered various interpretations, with some seeing it as a meaningful acknowledgment of her departure.

Advertisement

The album announcement, combined with the name change, has triggered intense discussions online. Nevertheless, the buzz around the rebranding has only heightened anticipation for the comeback. And (G)I-DLE, or now just I-DLE, has once again proven their ability to command attention without even releasing a single teaser. Whether the dropped ‘G’ is a temporary creative decision or a permanent evolution, one thing is clear—the group is entering a new phase, and they’re doing it entirely on their own terms.

Which name do you prefer for the girl group, (G)I-DLE or I-DLE? With (G)I-DLE’s sudden name change to I-DLE ahead of their comeback album For (G), fans are buzzing with questions and excitement. So, we want to hear from YOU! Which name resonates with you more: (G)I-DLE or I-DLE? (G)I-DLE - the original, iconic name I-DLE - the bold new rebrand

ALSO READ: Top 10 5-member K-pop girl groups: Wonder Girls, Red Velvet, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, NewJeans, and more