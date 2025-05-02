China eyes K-pop comeback: BTS, Seventeen, Stray Kids and more targeted for 6-city tour amid possible ban lift

After nearly a decade-long freeze in cultural exchange due to the THAAD missile defense fallout, China and South Korea may finally be thawing relations through the global language of music.

According to CBS No Cute News, China’s state broadcaster CCTV is organizing a large-scale Sino-Korean concert, a major potential turning point in K-pop’s relationship with the Chinese market. Six major cities—including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou—are expected to host this cross-cultural music event in the second half of 2025.

And it’s not just any lineup. The potential guest list reads like a dream roster for K-pop fans: BTS, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, and EXO are among the top 10 male idol groups reportedly being considered. An official involved in the concert’s planning noted the scale of the event: 30,000 attendees.

For BTS, this potential thaw couldn’t be timed better. With the group set to regroup post-military service, a global tour in 2026 (if confirmed) could seamlessly align with their re-entry into China. SEVENTEEN and others could leverage this opportunity to re-establish connections with their Chinese fan.

Adding fuel to the comeback buzz, another official confirmed that a formal authorization letter was received on the first day of China's Labor Day holiday. If fully cleared, this could be the green light needed to lift the informal ban since 2017.

In a symbolic move that might’ve quietly cracked open the door, EPEX became the first K-pop group to perform in China in nearly nine years with their “2025 EPEX 3rd Concert: Youth Deficiency of Fuzhou,” held on April 31, 2025. Their show was approved by the Fuzhou city government in southeastern China.

To rewind: the original cultural freeze was a response to South Korea’s decision to deploy the U.S.-backed THAAD missile defense system, which China perceived as a threat. This led to an unspoken but strict restriction on Korean media, entertainment, and performances. But times are changing.

CBC News reports that with U.S.-China relations cooling and global dynamics shifting, Beijing may be rethinking its stance on Hallyu (K-pop culture/Korean Wave).

President Xi Jinping even mentioned the value of cultural exchanges during a February meeting with South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, emphasizing that cross-cultural engagement should be encouraged, not blocked.

One thing’s clear: the stage may finally be set for K-pop to reclaim its spotlight in China—louder, bolder, and bigger than before.

