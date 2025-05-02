Allu Arjun drops BIG update on AA22xA6 at WAVES 2025; says project with Atlee will be ‘very international…’

Allu Arjun is all set for his first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee. Their sci-fi project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is already making waves on the internet. During his appearance at the WAVES Summit 2025, the Pushpa 2 actor was asked about his biggie with Atlee. As he took the stage for a panel discussion, Allu Arjun opened up about the film and shared some major updates.

He mentioned being impressed by the concept Atlee pitched. Allu Arjun appreciated the filmmaker's ambition and felt they shared “similar creative thinking”. The Pushpa 2 actor added that the film aims to deliver a fresh visual experience for Indian audiences. According to him, the presentation will have an international scale but stay rooted in Indian emotions and culture.

"It’s my 22nd film with director Atlee gaaru, who made Jawan and many other superhit films in the South. We have come together. I really liked the idea that he told me and I like his aspirations. I felt we were like-minded on many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be a very international presentation with total Indian sensibilities," Allu Arjun said.

At the WAVES Summit 2025, Allu Arjun also opened up about his roots and the influence of his family on his career. He said coming from a film family made him feel fortunate and grounded. The actor explained that many people in the North might not know, but those in the South are well aware of his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s iconic legacy.

He also spoke about his father, Allu Aravind, a well-known producer in South Indian cinema who has backed close to 70 films. The actor didn’t forget to mention his uncle, Megastar Chiranjeevi, whom he described as one of his biggest inspirations.

Reflecting on the weight of growing up in a big family, Arjun shared that having so many stars around him kept him humble. He said it taught him the value of acknowledging support. According to him, he doesn’t view himself as entirely self-made. Instead, the Arya actor credits his growth to the collective efforts of his family, directors, technicians, and fans.

