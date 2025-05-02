NewJeans' fans rally against 'Haerin's escape' wording in ADOR contract dispute coverage; publication apologizes

South Korean broadcaster KBS has officially issued an apology to K-pop group NewJeans (NJZ). This came after a wave of criticism over a provocative and misleading thumbnail used in one of its YouTube news videos. The backlash centers on content related to the group’s ongoing dispute with their agency ADOR over exclusive contracts.

The controversy began after KBS uploaded a video on their official YouTube channel addressing the legal tensions involving ADOR and NewJeans. The thumbnail of the video, however, sparked outrage among fans. It featured sensationalized text reading: 'Shaking NJZ, Haerin’s Escape? Escaping is based on intelligence vs. an unfounded rumor, a close relationship.' The phrasing, which framed unverified speculation as plausible narrative, led many to accuse KBS of irresponsible and clickbait journalism.

Fans were quick to condemn the post, noting that the video seemed to fuel rumors about internal discord and implied a potential member departure. In April, a formal petition was filed on the KBS Viewers’ Rights Center titled ‘We demand an end to malicious reporting and an official apology.’

The petition highlighted that KBS not only failed to reflect verified information in its coverage but also relied on opinions from YouTubers while disregarding context from international interviews. It also pointed out a recurring issue where thumbnails involving idols, especially minors, were edited with provocative language to attract views without proper verification.

“Despite the official statement that the suspicion of problems between the families was false, we are disappointed that KBS included provocative phrases to induce views and spread false information,” the petition stated. “When we asked for an apology and correction of the thumbnail, KBS changed the thumbnail without any apology.”

Initially, KBS only altered the thumbnail without addressing the viewers’ concerns publicly. However, following mounting pressure and ongoing discussions across social media platforms, the network eventually made the video private and released a formal apology on May 1.

KBS explained that the video aimed to cover the ongoing dispute between HYBE and NewJeans by presenting both perspectives in a balanced manner. “However, the thumbnail text was criticized as inappropriate, and we have accepted it and made the video private,” they stated. “We apologize to the viewers who felt uncomfortable by this matter and will be more mindful in the future of not only the digital content, but also the subtitles, titles, and other content overall.”

As NewJeans remains at the center of a high-profile dispute with their label, supporters hope the media coverage will change. They wish for more respect for the group's privacy and a focus on factual updates rather than speculative narratives.

