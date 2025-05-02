Sobhita Dhulipala looks like new bride in Manish Malhotra’s Rs 3,95,000 olive green saree, kundan jewelry, and sindoor

Who says a glam look can only be achieved with gowns and lehengas? Sobhita Dhulipala clearly proved otherwise. Attending the Waves India function on May 1st, the actress made a couture appearance in a Manish Malhotra saree, and every detail of her ensemble was worth admiring. She radiated elegance with every move, and we couldn’t wait to decode her look—so let’s dive in!

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her look for the evening, where she stunned in Manish Malhotra’s olive green tissue embroidered saree set, worth Rs 3,95,000. The rich dark hue served as the perfect canvas for the intricate silver sequins and threadwork, which shimmered beautifully with her every step. She styled the saree in a traditional drape with pleats neatly tucked at the waist and the pallu gracefully cascading over her shoulder.

Well, that wasn’t the only element we were obsessed with. Along with the saree, her blouse was equally a masterpiece, perfectly complementing her glamorous look. It featured a crew neck and short sleeves in the same olive green tone, adorned with intricate sequin embroidery along the edges. The deep cut at the back added just the right amount of edge to her otherwise traditional ensemble.

And the accessories? Absolute perfection. She paired the saree with elegant kundan jewelry, including statement earrings, a layered choker necklace, and a traditional kada that beautifully elevated her overall look. The carefully chosen pieces reflected Sobhita’s refined taste, adding just the right amount of glam without overwhelming the outfit.

Advertisement

In terms of makeup, she struck the perfect balance between drama and elegance. Her eyes were the highlight—accentuated with bold winged eyeliner, soft-toned eyeshadow, and a touch of kajal. A hint of blush on her cheekbones and nose added a natural flush, while her lips were painted with a glossy nude-shade lipstick. Her hair was styled into a sleek bun adorned with a gajra, and the front hairline was completed with a touch of vermilion.

This look from Naga Chaitanya’s wife is the ultimate style inspiration for any wedding celebration. Take notes—and thank us later!

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar enjoys her breezy 'KASHTI' ride in Rs 10,821 yellow midi dress, perfect for next yacht adventure