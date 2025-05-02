Did Blake Lively Help This Ends With Us Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Land His Role in The Housemaid? Details Inside

Brandon Sklenar is set to star alongside Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney in the highly anticipated film adaptation of The Housemaid—but according to director Paul Feig, it was a little help from Blake Lively that landed him the role. Fresh off filming It Ends With Us with Lively, Sklenar caught the attention of the casting team in the most unexpected way.

While appearing on the May 1 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Feig recounted the story behind casting the film’s male lead. The director, already set on Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney for their roles, was still searching for the perfect male counterpart when Lively stepped in with a timely recommendation.

“Blake had just worked with Brandon on It Ends With Us,” Feig shared. “She was still in the middle of shooting when we were doing [Another] Simple Favor, and she said, ‘I’m working with this guy and he’s so amazing. You’ve got to meet Brandon.’”

Intrigued, Feig invited Sklenar to lunch — and the rest, as they say, is history. “Within 30 seconds, I’m, like, jelly,” Feig said with a laugh. “He’s the most charismatic guy you’ve ever met… so talented.”

Sklenar joins Seyfried and Sweeney in The Housemaid, based on Frieda McFadden’s bestselling thriller. The story follows Millie, a homeless woman hired as a housekeeper for a seemingly perfect family — until sinister secrets begin to unravel behind closed doors. Despite the heavy themes and a tight 34-day shoot with over 200 scenes, Feig praised the cast’s dedication. “They nailed it every time,” he said. “I can’t wait for you to see it — and yes, it’s going to be theatrical.”

With Blake Lively’s stamp of approval and Paul Feig’s direction, The Housemaid promises gripping performances and edge-of-your-seat storytelling. Brandon Sklenar’s breakout momentum continues, proving that sometimes the right role comes with a little help from a well-connected co-star. Keep your eyes on the big screen when The Housemaid makes its theatrical debut.

