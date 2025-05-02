Met Gala: Does Anna Wintour Approve Every Look Including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Blake Lively and More? Fashionista Reveals

As the 2025 Met Gala approaches, Anna Wintour clears the air about her control over celebrity red carpet looks— and gives a glimpse into this year’s co-chair styles.

Anna Wintour may be the reigning queen of fashion and the Met Gala’s ultimate gatekeeper, but does she really have the final say on every single look at Met Gala? In a new interview, Wintour sets the record straight on just how much authority she holds—and it’s not what many imagined.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Good Morning America ahead of the May 5 spectacle, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief is asked directly whether she personally approves every outfit destined for the Met Gala red carpet. Her response? A curt but clear “No.”

At 75, Wintour has curated decades of fashion history— and while her influence is undeniable, she admitted to GMA’s Michael Strahan that the process is less controlling and more collaborative than most people believe. “Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea,” she added with a hint of humor, acknowledging that not every celebrity consults her before choosing their ensemble.

The interview also teased upcoming Met Gala moments, including potential style details from 2025 co-chair Colman Domingo. With this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”— a tribute to menswear and Black influences in fashion— speculation is high around how A-list guests will interpret the dress code. Wintour, of course, kept things close to the chest, refusing to spill too much but hinting that some show-stopping tailoring is in store.

Though Anna Wintour’s fashion clout is unmatched, the Met Gala remains a blend of individual creativity and curated elegance. Her mythic role as the ultimate fashion gatekeeper might be exaggerated— but her legacy in shaping one of the world’s most glamorous nights is as powerful as ever. As May 5 nears, all eyes will be on the steps of the Met, watching for bold interpretations, iconic moments, and perhaps a few surprises even Anna didn’t see coming.

