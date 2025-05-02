Kim Soo Hyun gets sued again for 2.8 billion KRW in damages by advertisers amid Kim Sae Ron scandal: report

Kim Soo Hyun faced additional legal and financial challenges from a company he worked as a model with. The company, referred to as A, sued the actor for 2.8 billion KRW (2 million USD) on grounds of breach of advertisement contract, as reported by K-media outlet YTN Star in May 2. The breach lies on the ground of Kim Soo Hyun negatively impacting the brand, as a result of the immense backlash he is facing for allegations of dating a minor Kim Sae Ron.

On April 25 KST, Company A reportedly filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court against Kim Soo Hyun and his co-owned agency GOLDMEDALIST, seeking 2.8 billion KRW damages. The company is seeking a refund of the modeling fees they paid to the Queen of Tears actor, as well as additional compensation for damages to their reputation. They no longer want him as the face of their brand and have decided to cut him off completely.

The reason for the same is his alleged scandal of dating Kim Sae Ron for six years from 2015, when she was just 15. Even though a series of accusations and evidences from both parties came to the forefront, the public opinion didn't shift towards the actor. This led to brands ending exclusive contracts with Kim Soo Hyun and suing him for significant amounts of money. Company A's lawsuit filing news came after two other companies sued him.

The combined amount of the advertisers reportedly exceeded 3 billion KRW (approximately 2 million USD). Further reports suggested that more companies were preparing to take legal action against Kim Soo Hyun. They were deciding whether to demand a refund of the invested amount or impose additional penalties on the actor. Their decision was based on the actor's damaging their brand image and potentially affecting their market value negatively.

Entertainment law expert Park Sung Woo from Woori Law Firm recently shared, "It is known within the industry that Kim Soo Hyun signed advertising contracts with about 15 brands, with each domestic contract reportedly valued at around 1 to 1.2 billion KRW." If more companies come up with similar damages claims, the actor might end up drowning in debt.

