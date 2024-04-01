BABYMONSTER’s SHEESH music video unveiled: 3 hits and 3 misses by girl group in comeback track

BABYMONSTER is the most anticipated girl act from YG Entertainment, the agency behind the K-pop queens BLACKPINK. With seven members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, Chiquita, and Ahyeon were set to debut in 2023 but due to Ahyeon’s health issues she went on hiatus. As a six-member group, BABYMONSTER released BATTER UP on November 27. 2023. The song soon became a hit garnering 100 million views faster than any other debut music video.

Ahyeon was confirmed to return as the seventh member of the girl group in February 2024 and was said to be joining her members for their debut mini album BABYMONS7ER.

BABYMONSTER, as a full seven-member K-pop girl group, released their highly anticipated comeback track SHEESH on April 1. It is the title track of their debut mini album BABYMONS7ER released subsequently. The title track was accompanied by a lit music video featuring all seven members of BABYMONSTER.

Exploring 3 hits and 3 misses by BABYMONSTER in SHEESH

1st hit: Mesmerizing buildup to hook

SHEESH, the comeback title track’s music video begins with a captivating buildup to the main hook ‘Sheesh…’. The song begins with compelling visuals that get you hooked with darker piano-themed background music. The hip-hop track builds up to the chorus quite nicely accompanied by striking visuals of the members. The sets are huge and majestic like a castle complementing the song and BABYMONSTER members.

The pre-chorus undoubtedly delivered the dramatic buildup that the song desperately needed and injected a shot of power into the listeners. However, it is short-lived when the song meets its chorus.

Watch BABYMONSTER's SHEESH here

2nd hit: The rap by Ahyeon, Ruka and Asa

The rap that follows the first chorus is one of my favorite parts of the entire track. Ahyeon and Ruka own the song with their dominant rapping vocals and raps that hit hard. Adding to it is the way they captivate on screen as an unbeatable duo in the music video with their sequence. Their expressions, confidence even their attires are perfect and give the much-needed heat to SHEESH.

Then comes Asa who joins Ahyeon and Ruka completing the hip-hop trio and taking the rap beautifully to a glorious completion.

3rd Hit: Rora, Rami, Asa, Pharita, and Ahyeon bridge up to the climax

The song slightly picks up towards the end as it builds up to a climax. With a change in tempo and the overall music, Rora, Rami, Asa, Pharita and Ahyeon take us to the climax. They prove their vocal prowess by taking the song by a surprising and fresh storm till ‘Come on let’s ride’ after which follows a feeble ending climax.

1st Miss: Tiresome chorus/hook

The chorus of the hip-hop track SHEESH is a repetitive exclamation of the word Sheesh by members which appears three times in the entire track. The chorus instead of becoming addictive becomes tiresome and boring, hardly catching the listener’s attention. It is a substantial step down from the buildup that was riveting.

The hook instead of taking the song to a higher level brings it down in the dumps.

2nd Miss: The choreography

BABYMONSTER’s choreography across the SHEESH music video fails to stand up to the level of its competitors. With no special elements in the choreography of the songs, the seven members lack the powerful, hitting moves that are expected in a dynamic hip-hop song.

Especially the steps that accompany the chorus are nowhere surprising (as compared to the word they repeat endlessly- Sheesh which means surprise) and even at times it becomes awkward.

3rd Miss: SHEESH’s feeble climax

The climax has a poorly thought and arranged chorus by BABYMONSTER. They sing in hushed tones their name and ‘tell a friend’- a phrase which was repeated way more than it was needed. The seven members take on the stage next with a chorus that could have been magical and intense but fails. The girl group’s declaration of them coming into the music industry on a roll does not hit that hard.

BABYMONSTER has proven its musical power and style with charting singles like BATTER UP and Stuck In The Middle, so the song SHEESH was expected to be a bigger banger. Though the song has some misses, it still makes the talented girls shine in their own right with parts that are undoubtedly enthralling for listeners.

