Aamir Khan makes SHOCKING revelation at WAVES Summit 2025; claims Hollywood is ‘way ahead of us’: ‘We have very few theaters…’

At WAVES 2025, Aamir Khan candidly addressed the current state of the Indian film industry, offering a sharp comparison to global cinema. Known for his deep understanding of the numbers, the actor shared insightful statistics that highlighted just how far behind India is in terms of infrastructure. In a striking revelation, he pointed out that Hollywood is significantly ahead of us, not just in production scale, but also in theater penetration.

At WAVES 2025, Aamir Khan spoke candidly about the state of the movie business in India and how it differs from other countries. He pointed out, “I have always believed that in India, we have very few theatres compared to our population and size. Just to give an example: in India, we have roughly around 10,000 screens, while the U.S., which has one-third of our population, has about 40,000 screens."

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor continued, "So, they are way ahead of us. China, in comparison, has approximately 90,000 screens. Out of our 10,000 screens, half are in the South, and the other half are spread across the rest of the country.”

He further added that a typical Hindi film releases on a maximum of 5,000 screens, and even the biggest hits have drawn a theatrical footfall of only around 3 crore people. In a nation celebrated for its love of cinema, Khan noted, “It’s surprising that only a small fraction of people watch the most successful films in theatres.”

The grand entertainment spectacle of the year, WAVES 2025, commenced on Thursday (May 1, 2025) in Mumbai. Marking its debut edition, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit was organized by the Government of India with the objective of showcasing country’s vibrant media and entertainment sector.

The 4-day event, held from May 1 to 4, brought together a star-studded lineup including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and many others. The summit is taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

