WAVES Summit 2025 LIVE BLOG: Shah Rukh Khan turns protective for Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt channels her inner Marathi mulgi in Nauvari saree
Shah Rukh Khan came on stage to welcome the audience at the inaugural event of WAVES Summit 2025. He, as always, made sure to leave his mark with his speech.
SRK not only addressed Indian PM Narendra Modi in his speech but also explained what WAVES Summit is all about and extended a special welcome to everyone.
Vijay Varma is the powerhouse of talent in Bollywood. He has always managed to spread magic on the silver screen with his acting skills. Can you imagine what it will be like if he collaborates with Deepika Padukone for a project?
Well, before you let your thoughts race, we have a video of these two sharing a cute moment at the WAVES Summit 2025. How many of you want them to star in a project together?
In a video that has surfaced on the internet straight from the WAVES Summit 2025, we can see Deepika Padukone and Mira Rajput together. The Pathaan actress looked stunning in a traditional ensemble. The new mom glowed in a beige colored Patiala suit. In the video, we can see the fashion maven fixing DP’s dupatta carefully.
Taking her time, Mira made sure that Deepika’s dupatta was in place and fixed perfectly. After it was set, Dua’s mom gave a warm hug to Shahid Kapoor’s wife, who in return smiled at her.
Kartik Aaryan always manages to race the hearts of all his fans whenever he steps out of his house. Today, he too was present at the WAVES Summit.
The actor in his fully grown beard and moustache look managed to spread his charm looking handsome in a white shirt paired with a beige colored Nehru jacket.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turn heads whenever they arrive together. Today, the star couple was present at the WAVES Summit 2025. These two arrived together with a smile on their faces.
Shahid and Mira looked stunning in their ensembles and greeted everyone.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood. These two never fail to leave a mark whenever they appear together. Today, the Brahmastra Jodi arrived together to attend the WAVES summit 2025.
Alia in a Nauvari saree looked stunning as she walked with hubby Ranbir, who too looked dapper in a Nehru coat and pant.
At the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt captured everyone’s attention with a stunning homage to Maharashtrian culture, presented with a modern twist. Staying true to her word, Alia embraced a contemporary interpretation of the traditional nauvari saree, featuring vibrant hues of pink and orange.
The highlight of Alia Bhatt's ensemble was a bold, plunge-neckline blouse. It combined sophistication with a hint of daring. The look perfectly reflected her unique ability to merge cultural respect with contemporary fashion trends.
It is always a super exciting moment for fans to witness the on-screen power-couple Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together. Be it on-screen or off-screen, their camaraderie always wins the hearts of the fans.
Today, as they attend the WAVES summit 2025 and are a part of a panel discussion together, the excitement levels of their fans are at their peak. Well, we all know that SRK is a gentleman, and he never fails to show his chivalrous side. Today, yet again, by making sure that Deepika sat comfortably on her chair before he sat down, King Khan proved why he is the true king.