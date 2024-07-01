BABYMONSTER made their much-anticipated comeback with a single titled FOREVER and has released a music video for it. With a brand-new concept and a unique sound, the group has managed to impress the fans once again.

BABYMONSTER unviels FOREVER music video

On July 1, 2024, BABYMONSTER made their comeback for the first time with a brand-new single. Titled FOREVER, the music video for the track has also been released, in which the members adorn a bold look. The entire video screams luxury, starting with expensive hotels and limited-edition outfits. Each member seamlessly blended with the concept, as they all looked phenomenally stunning.

Watch FOREVER music video

However, the lyrics of the song talk about letting go of someone who has been in their lives for a long time. Taking on a new path of change by giving up on catering to the toxicity brings them freedom and peace. The production set of the music video is coupled with VFX effects to create fabulous visuals.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER is a newly formed group in 2023, managed by YG Entertainment. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. The group released their first extended play, BABYMONS7ER, on April 1, 2024, along with the music video for the title track SHEESH. The song has gone on to achieve over 140 million plays on Spotify and over 120 million views on YouTube.

However, they made their official debut with the single BATTER UP which was also included in the album. The fans were instantly drawn to the group, and the song gained immense recognition. The song has already surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify and the group has gone on to achieve 10 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform. Moreover, it has crossed over 200 million views on YouTube since the time of the song’s premiere.

Advertisement

The B-side tracks of the album include MONSTERS, LIKE THAT, Stuck in the Middle, and DREAM. The popstar and singer-songwriter, Charlie Puth produced the track LIKE THAT for the album. Stuck in the Middle was dropped as a pre-release track for the album.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Onew announces official solo fanclub name as JJINGGU; know details