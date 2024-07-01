SHINee’s Onew announces official solo fanclub name as JJINGGU; know details

After departing SM Entertainment to join GRIFFIN Entertainment, SHINee’s Onew has now unveiled the official name and logo of his solo fan club as JJINGGU which means friend in Korean, along with important membership details for joining.

Fans of SHINee's Onew now have an official fandom name: JJINGGU, which means friend in Korean. The newly unveiled fanclub logo features a rabbit design intertwined with a heart and the letter J, symbolizing the enduring bond between Onew and his fans and their mutual affection.

There is also an alternate design featuring two stars instead of a heart in the logo.

Fans interested in joining Onew’s official fanclub can register on the fan platform Fromm from July 1 to July 28. Those who sign up during this period will receive a physical membership card, enjoy pre-sale privileges for Onew’s concerts and fan meetings, access exclusive fanclub content, and receive other perks.

Meanwhile, Onew is actively touring Asia with his GUESS! solo fan meeting series and is scheduled to visit Manila for his next fan meeting on July 4.

More about Onew

Lee Jin Ki, widely recognized by his stage name Onew, is a versatile South Korean artist known as a singer, songwriter, actor, and host. Originally from Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do, Onew was scouted at the 2006 SM Academy Casting and swiftly signed with SM Entertainment the following day.

He made his debut as the lead vocalist and leader of the boy group SHINee in May 2008, contributing to their rise as one of South Korea's top-selling musical acts.

As a singer, Onew has lent his voice to numerous TV series soundtracks and collaborated with various artists. His solo debut came on December 5, 2018, with the release of his first extended play, Voice, just five days before he enlisted in the military on December 10, 2018.

In addition to his music career, Onew has showcased his acting talent in several musicals, including Rock of Ages and Shinheung Military Academy, as well as television dramas.

He is widely recognized for his roles as Baek Su in JTBC's sitcom Welcome to Royal Villa and as cardiothoracic resident Lee Chi Hoon in the popular hit drama Descendants of the Sun.

