Baek Ye Rin wants Love Next Door OST What Are We's composer to acknowledge plagiarism, apologizes to Ha Sung Woon

Recently, Baek Ye Rin accused Ha Sung Woon of ‘copying’ her 2019 song for Love Next Door OST What Are We. Following her remark, the OST singer’s agency issued a statement saying that he had nothing to do with it, as he didn’t take part in the composition, writing, and producing process of the song. Now, Baek Ye Rin’s side has apologized to Ha Sung Woon for the same, while asking for a dialogue with the composer of Wahr Are We.

On October 6, Baek Ye Rin’s agency Peoplelikepeople issued an official statement on their Instagram, talking about their stance on the similarity between her 2019 song 0310 Love Next Door's OST What Are We.

They began the statement by apologizing to singer Ha Sung Woon, who didn’t take part in the composition and writing process of the Jung Hae In-Jung So Min starrer OST, as per his agency.

However, they didn’t withdraw the plagiarism accusation, explaining, “The song form, chord progression, syncopation in the development, key signature in the chorus, timing of instruments entering and exiting, fill-ins, bridge sections, etc. were too similar to be coincidental, except for the melody line of 0310 and What are we. “

They continued that the statement they received from the composer of the OST, only focused on some parts of the song, such as chords and melody, explaining them with the score.

They elaborated that they are not convinced because, “The composer's examples of songs that used the same chord progression are within the range that can be recognized as references, but other musical elements are too similar, and it is not reasonable to believe that the composer borrowed a common chord progression.”

Advertisement

Peoplelikepeople added that although the threshold and standard of plagiarism may vary, in their opinion, they would like to treat it carefully as it's a matter of creative work. They further penned that through expert analysis of the two songs, they will update more information as it proceeds.

Before ending their statement, Baek Ye Rin’s agency reiterated that the plagiarism remark is not a comment on Ha Sung Woon, but rather on the composer. “We would like to see a dialogue with the composer, an acknowledgment and an apology”, the agency penned.

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy to feature on BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Mantra music video and upcoming solo album? Here’s why fans are convinced