Our Blues 3rd anniversary: Jung Eun Hye confirms marriage date to boyfriend Jo Young Nam, calls it 'a happy moment'

Celebrations are in full swing for actress Jung Eun Hye, known for her role in Our Blues, as she prepares to tie the knot! Jung Eun Hye officially shared the news on April 9, 2025, along with a heartfelt video. In the clip, she’s seen dressed in a flowing white gown, sharing a sweet and affectionate moment with her fiancé Fans were thrilled when the actress briefly shared the exciting news via her Instagram story (now deleted), where she posted a touching message: “A happy moment #Wedding #May2-3 #Snapshoot.”

In the short video she shared, “We’re getting married!! Our celebration will take place over two days—an informal gathering on Friday, May 2, followed by our ceremony on Saturday, May 3.” As per Jung Eun Hye, the marriage will be like an open invitation that encourages guests to stop by comfortably—almost like visiting a local fair or market.

As per reports, Jung Eun Hye's partner, Jo Young Nam, works with her at the Amazing Outside Art Center. The two connected through their work and gradually grew closer, eventually falling in love. Jung Eun Hye opened up about their relationship, saying, “We met while working on a project supporting individuals with developmental challenges. He joined the team last February and started showing an interest in me.”

They’ve since taken the next step, completing an official family meeting in preparation for the big day. Speaking lovingly about her future husband, Jung Eun Hye said, “He brings so much light into my life. He always makes me laugh and gives me strength. Thanks to him, I feel full of positive energy.”

As per her work, Jung Eun Hye first captured hearts with her performance as the twin sister of Han Ji Min’s character in tvN’s Our Blues. Beyond acting, she’s active as a caricature artist and runs her own YouTube channel. Her bond with co-star Han Ji-min continues even off-screen, with the two often seen supporting each other’s work—Han is known to attend Jung’s exhibitions regularly, and their close friendship is well-documented through candid social media moments.

As she begins this new journey, fans and friends alike are sending waves of congratulations to Jung Eun Hye and Jo Young Nam—wishing them all the happiness in the world!

