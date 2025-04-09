G-Dragon to send his music to space? Rapper becomes first Korean artist and second after The Beatles to join NASA project

Make way for G-Dragon because his music is about to go intergalactic. The K-pop legend and all-around cultural icon is blasting off. In a cosmic collaboration with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI’s Sora, AI entertainment powerhouse Galaxy Corporation, and future-tech leader KAIST, he’s sending a song and a specially crafted music video straight into outer space.

The transmission is officially linked to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) project. Yes—the same SETI project that once launched The Beatles’ music into space.

Now, it’s G-Dragon’s turn to beam his sound across the universe. “The innovative project is related to NASA's Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence project that shot The Beatles' music into space,” said G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation. “This move will be a landmark in the so-called Entertech field, which encompasses AI, entertainment, and space physics.” It’s the G-Dragon Space Music Transmission Project, going live on April 9 at 8 PM KST at KAIST’s Space Research Institute.

Back in 2024, G-Dragon was appointed as a visiting professor at KAIST. His agency, a metaverse innovator, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university to explore how AI can revolutionize the K-pop industry. Since then, Galaxy Corporation and KAIST have been deep in collaboration—co-founding the AI Entertech Research Center and shaping the future of global, AI-driven entertainment. They even had a private sit-down with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Casual.

And that’s not all—G-Dragon is also set to speak at the 2025 Innovate Korea Forum, taking place today, April 9, 2025, at KAIST. The seminar is hosted by Herald Media, KAIST, and the National Research Council.

Apart from the outer space music release, G-Dragon’s Übermensch World Tour 2025 kicked off with a bang on March 29 and 30, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Next, he will travel to Tokyo on May 10 and 11, before hitting cities like Bulacan, Osaka, Macau, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

Let’s face it: G-Dragon isn’t just dropping beats. He’s dropping signals. To Earth, to space, and to whoever or whatever might be out there listening. Stay tuned. And keep your eyes on the stars.

