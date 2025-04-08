EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun-Atlee’s A6 becomes most expensive film of Indian cinema after SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 with Rs 800 Cr budget

It was in September 2023 when Pinkvilla first broke the news about Allu Arjun and Atlee’s business meet in Mumbai to discuss a potential collaboration. Well, now AA is all set to join forces with blockbuster director Atlee officially, and one can expect nothing short of a spectacle. With a combined ‘firepower’ of performance (because Pushpa is FIRE) and storytelling, the untitled project is being made on a massive budget of Rs 800 crore plus. Yes, you read that right!



A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, "Allu Arjun is being paid a whopping amount of Rs 175 crore approx. along with a backend deal of 15% stake in profits for a project being backed by production giant Sun Pictures, while Atlee will take away Rs 100 crore fees for his 6th film of the career, thus underscoring his brand value and box-office pull."

Further, the estimated Rs 800-crore project will cover production cost of Rs 200 CR and a canvas being built on a Rs 250 CR VFX dream. "The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to position it as a pan-Indian spectacle with global appeal, and with Atlee at the helm + fresh off the Jawan success- the expectations are pretty sky-high," the source adds.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu’s film with SS Rajamouli is being made on a budget of around 1000 crores.

It’s Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8th, and the much-awaited big announcement is all set to be made at 11 AM. Dropping a hint about the biggest collab, Sun Pictures tweeted, “Where Mass meets Magic Magnum Opus update Tomorrow at 11 AM." Said to be a high on VFX project, the shooting of A6 is likely to go on floors by August 2025.

For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun has also teamed up with Trivikram, which will commence in the second half of 2026.