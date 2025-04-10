Bollywood Newswrap, April 9: Cops file 1000-page chargesheet in Saif Ali Khan attack case; Hrithik Roshan to play triple role in Krrish 4?

A new development took place in Saif Ali Khan's attack case. Reports also suggested that Hrithik Roshan might play a triple role in his directorial debut movie, Krrish 4. If you missed such big headlines of the day, then we've got you covered!

Here are some big news updates from April 9, 2025:

1. Mumbai Police files 1000-page chargesheet in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Months after Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16, 2025, at his Bandra residence, Bandra Police have filed a 1000-page chargesheet in the matter. According to ANI, Mumbai Police stated, "This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam."

It also includes statements from over 70 witnesses, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, their domestic staff, and others.

2. Is Hrithik Roshan to play a triple role in Krrish 4?

Fans went berserk when Rakesh Roshan revealed that Hrithik Roshan will be directing Krrish 4. Now, a report by India Today stated that the actor will be seen in three different roles. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Preity Zinta, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha are expected to reprise their iconic characters.

3. Alia Bhatt to launch 4 fresh faces with young adult web series

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt is all set to back a young adult web series under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. For this, she will be joining hands with Amazon Prime Video. "She is certain that the chosen faces should be real-life 20-somethings whom the audience can relate. Four fresh faces will be launched with the series," a source told Mid-Day.

4. Did RJ Mahvash confirm her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal?

After rumors of RJ Mahvash dating Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines, the social media sensation clarified that she is still single. But after she posted a picture with the Indian cricketer recently, people were convinced that she was indirectly confirming their relationship.

5. Tahira Kashyap thanks people for love after opening up about breast cancer relapse

On April 9, 2025, Tahira Kashyap penned a heartfelt note, thanking people for all the love and support they have been sending her way. A couple of days ago, she publicly announced being diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

