Jisoo beats BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rosé and IU to become best-selling K-pop soloist in April; know how

Jisoo, the eldest member of BLACKPINK, launched her debut solo full-length album ME on March 31, 2025. Her group members Jennie and Lisa also dropped their debut solo albums around the same period. While they took the global charts like Billboard by storm, Jisoo has been quietly moving her way up in the domestic lists. She recently emerged as a top performer in the Circle Chart as of April, beating her teammates and also the beloved K-pop soloist IU, as reported by K-media The Korea Herald on April 8.

Advertisement

Many might not be aware of Jisoo's recent accomplishments, but she is currently the top-selling female K-pop soloist on Circle Chart, with her debut single ME selling over 1.5 million copies. The Circle Chart (formerly known as the Gaon Chart) is a South Korean music chart that tracks the performance of albums, singles, and other music-related data. She held the record for the top-selling album by a female soloist on the chart as of December 2024. The BLACKPINK member's cumulative solo album sales went over 2 million, with her latest EP, AMORTAGE, contributing an additional 462,057.

By reaching the impressive milestone, Jisoo surpassed her BLACKPINK bandmates Lisa and Rosé's combined domestic album sales. Rosé and Lisa rank fourth and sixth, respectively, with 1.5 million and 1 million albums sold. Notably, Jisoo's milestone also positioned her ahead of veteran artist IU, a renowned Korean singer-songwriter who debuted in 2008. IU ranks second with approximately 1.84 million in cumulative album sales. Jisoo released just six solo tracks, including her 2023 debut single Flower and AMORTAGE's lead single Earthquake, which were enough to fetch her the No. 1 spot on Circle Chart.

Advertisement

She is also the BLACKPINK member with the most solo appearances since the quartet parted ways with YG Entertainment in 2023. Jisoo did a solo tour with stops in seven Asian cities—Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo, Macao, Taipei, Hong Kong and Hanoi—from March 14 to 30. The 2025 Fan Edition: Jisoo Asia Tour—Lights, Love, Action! was a huge success, as the K-pop idol was able to fill large venues for just fan-meeting-style events. Her bandmates Jennie and Lisa each participated in five solo concerts, while Rosé hasn't been on any official solo tour yet.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie called 'least talented' in resurfaced clip over 'leading group' remark; compared to oldest member Jisoo