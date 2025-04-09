Khushi Kapoor wears a very basic outfit for a Salon visit but carries an expensive bag worth Rs 3,00,000 Lakh

Dressing up and serving looks is in Khushi Kapoor’s DNA and her outfits are proof of it. The star kid walks around with an extravagant collection of bags and is always carrying the next trendy style. Snapped outside her apartment in Mumbai, she was seen in a laidback style carrying a posh statement accessory. Let’s take a look at how she styled this look.

The upcoming star curated her look in a light color palette, picking grey and blue shades. Adding a luxe touch to her relaxed fit, she pulled out a pretty Dior bag from her wardrobe. Picking a black shade that goes well with everything, her luxury arm candy came with a heavy price tag of Rs. 3,05,000.

Khushi Kapoor started with a light grey t-shirt in a relaxed fit. Picking a lightweight layer and a cropped style, she beat the summer heat in style. The shoulder of the top flaunted a darker color. The light and dark shades of the tee added a playful touch to her attire.

Staying true to her Gen-Z style sense, the Archies actor matched the loose tee with a pair of relaxed-fit denim. Picking an ice-blue shade, the pants featured a wide-legged fit and a lightly washed style. Totally owning the fashion game, she slayed this relaxed-over-relaxed style like a pro.

Staying ready to use her phone on the go, Khushi carried it in her hand. Along with the crossbody bag, she accessorized with a minimal bracelet and a ring. Adding an extra touch of jewelry, she wore a gold-toned watch. Like a true post-millennial girlie, she flaunted her love for sippers carrying a pink bottle in hand.

Opting to show off her naturally wavy locks, the Nadaniyaan actor chose to leave her hair untied. Keeping it simple on the makeup, she went for a hydrated base. The natural glow on her face is proof that she takes good care of her skin. Radiating a natural blush, she completed her look with a touch of peachy lip balm.

What do you think of the diva’s fashion sense and extravagant bag collection?

