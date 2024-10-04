‘He didn’t compose’: Ha Sung Woon’s agency refutes accusations of ‘copying’ Baek Ye Rin’s 0310 for Love Next Door OST

Ha Sung Woon recently sang the PST part 2 of Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s ongoing rom-com drama Love Next Door. While the song received much love from the fans, a social media post by Baek Ye Rin created quite a stir. She accused him of copying her track 0310 for the OST Whar Are We. However, his agency has since denied the allegations.

Following Baek Ye Rin’s accusations, Ha Sung Woon’s agency BPM (Big Planer Made) Entertainment issued a statement through Korean media outlets. They made it clear that the singer had nothing to do with the plagiarism controversy.

They further clarified, “Ha Sung Woon participated as a singer on request of the drama production company. However, he wasn’t part of the writing, composing, and arranging process for What Are We?”

Having said that, BPM also made sure to apologize to the fans for raising concerns about this sudden plagiarism controversy. “ We hope that Baek Ye Rin and the OST production company can resolve the issue amicably," the agency added.

For the unversed, recently popular soloist Baek Ye Rin brought some unexpected allegations against ex-Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a story with an attached clip of Love Next Door OST Part 2.

In the caption, she accused Ha Sung Woon of plagiarism, saying, “It must you to suck copying. Feel bad. If you want a song like mine, please ask me so.”

She accused him of copying her 2019 song 0310 from the album Every Letter I Sent You. Following her post, netizens in online communities started comparing the two songs, as the controversy escalated.

Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min is inching closer to its finale. Premiered on August 17, the drama continued to receive impressive nationwide average viewership ratings with its engrossing storyline, and riveting performance by the stellar cast ensemble.

Meanwhile, apart from Ha Sung Woon, ZEROBASEONE, Kwon Jin Ah, An da eun, and more talented singers have participated in the OST lineup of this rom-com. Jung Hae In has also recorded a song himself which will be revealed soon.

