General Hospital April 9 Episode Recap: Kristina Accidentally Cuts the Brakes of Ric’s Car Instead of Ava; Here's What Happened

The new episode of General Hospital brings turbulent times for Kristina as she makes a life-threatening blunder. Kristina unintentionally cut the brakes of Ric’s car when she meant to get back at Ava by cutting the brakes of her car.

It was Ava’s cleverness and Ric’s memory, as he remembered seeing Kristina at the site of the accident. The duo plan to get their revenge on the former, but for now, no one is calling the police on her.

Advertisement

Kristina, on the other hand, pleads with Sonny to do her a favor and get her out of the mess she has created. It is a tricky situation for her to handle the blunder and get out of it.

On the other hand, Curtis and Laura have a heated argument, where the former warns Laura to not mention Drew in every conversation they have. Also, Curtis’ trust in Laura has been compromised due to her friendship with Sonny.

Alexis is having her happy moments, but not for too long. She is elated that her daughters have started to get along with each other. In the worst-case scenario, however, Kristina’s mother will find out what she did with Molly’s father, landing him in the hospital.

Taking advantage of the exact situation, Ava, instead of going after Sonny’s money, will partner with Alexis, who is the trustee of the Cassadine estate.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cody and Lulu get into a conversation, which leads them to the topic of Dante and his son, whom he is not aware of. The duo are on the same page, hiding a huge secret from Dante, as the latter tries to question the pair over something they know.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis Save Kristina from Prison?